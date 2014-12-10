Kerzner launches his New World

Former Sound Of Contact man Dave Kerzner has released his debut solo album New World.

The double-length included guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Francis Dunnery, Keith Emerson, Nick D’Virgilio, Simon Phillips, Billy Sherwood, David Longdon, Heather Findlay, Durga McBroom, Colin Edwin and others.

New World is available now on iTunes, Amazon and other digital sites, while a CD edition will follow later this month via www.davekerzner.com and other distributors to be confirmed next month.

In the current edition of Prog, out now, Kerzner says: “My general thing is to be eclectic. You’ll hear all sorts of stuff: Genesis, Queen, King Crimson, Beatles. I like to think in a way that serves the song, having one foot in nostalgia, one in the modern world.”

He managed to raise of $30,000 on Kickstarter to fund the project. “I want to make the music I like – but it’s difficult to afford,” he admits. “I presented my idea on Kickstarter, played clips, and that’s what made the album possible. It’s been an adventure.”

New World tracklist

Stranded pt. 1-5



Part 1. Isolation

Part 2. Delirium

Part 3. March Of The Machines (Featuring Steve Hackett)

Part 4. Source Sublime

Part 5. The Darkness

Into The Sun (Featuring Heather Findlay) The Lie Under Control Crossing Of Fates (Featuring Keith Emerson and Simon Phillips) My Old Friend (Featuring a “Thud reunion” and dedicated in memory of Kevin Gilbert) Ocean Of Stars Solitude Nothing New World Redemption: Stranded pt. 6-10

Part 6. The Oasis

Part 7. Resilience (Featuring Francis Dunnery)

Part 8. High On The Dunes

Part 9. Mirage Of The Machines (Featuring Steve Hackett)

Part 10. To The Light