The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today celebrating the 40th Anniversary of 1974...

…it was the year Genesis released The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, Yes released Relayer and King Crimson released Red, to name but three prog classics. But it was also the year of the rise of glam rock, of the three day week in the UK, two general elections, the Watergate scandal in America and the final episode of Monty Python’s Flying Circus was broadcast. Against such a backdrop of social turmoil, how did prog rock fare? Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson acts as our guide, with help from Genesis, Roxy Music, ELP, King Crimson and more…

Also in Prog 51… Genesis - in the wake of the criticised documentary The Sum Of The Parts, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford respond to criticism and discuss the band’s career overall. Prog Rock! Roundtable - Steve Hackett, Peter Hammill, Arjen Lucassen, Kavus Torabi and more discuss the idea of collaborations in prog. Gong - legendary leader Daevid Allen talks mortality and the band’s latest album I See You. Unto Us - Ex-Also Eden vocalist Huw-Lloyd Jones finally gets his new act off the ground. Soen - the heavy prog supergroup talk album No, 2. Devin Townsend - the mercurial star discusses his Ziltoid concept and new album Z2. …Trail Of Dead - it’s back on with the prog for impressive new album IX. Sky - They were something of a supergroup in the 70s. But how prog were Sky? Dave Kerzner - the ex-Sound Of Contact man talks about his star-studded new solo venture. Andy Jackson - the man who’s engineered Pink Floyd for the last 20 years releases his own prog rock album. Stanley Clarke - jazz-fusion bassist extraordinaire discusses his new solo album and where prog and jazz meet. Skyharbor - the burgeoning Anglo-Indian proggers mix things up on album No, 2. **Simon Phillips **- the master drummer discusses quitting Toto and returning to his first love, jazz fusion. Plus album and live reviews from the likes of King Crimson, Antemasque, Magma, Thomas Giles, Mike Oldfield, White Wilow, Steve Hackett, Summer’s End, Opeth, Flying Colors and more. Plus a ten-track CD featuirng the likes of The Enid, Citizen Cain’s Stewart Bell, Tony Patterson And Bendan Eyre, Kaipa and UPF. You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: [](http://prog.teamrock.com/Kate%20Bush%20stunned%20the%20music%20world%20when%20she%20announced%20a%20string%20of%20live%20dates%20at%20Hammersmith%20Apollo%20for%20later%20this%20year.%20To%20celebrate,%20the%20new%20issue%20of%20Prog%20looks%20back%20at%20her%20one%20and%20only%20tour%20thus%20far,%201979%E2%80%99s%20The%20Tour%20Of%20Life,%20going%20behind%20the%20scenes,%20talking%20to%20those%20involved.%20We%20also%20explore%20the%20continued%20fascination%20with%20this%20most%20progressive%20of%20artistes,%20and%20mull%20over%20what%20we%20can%20expect%20from%20this%20year%E2%80%99s%20Before%20The%20Dawn%20live%20dates.%20%20Also%20in%20Prog%2046%E2%80%A6%20%20Anathema%20%E2%80%93%20shake%20things%20up%20with%20their%20brand%20new%20album%20Distant%20Satellites.%20%20Cosmograf%20%E2%80%93%20one-man%20band%20Robin%20Armstrong%20explores%20the%20dark%20side%20with%20new%20album%20Capacitor.%20%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge%20%E2%80%93%20read%20Steve%20Hogarth%E2%80%99s%20exclusive%20tour%20diary%20from%20the%20recent%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge.%20%20Mastodon%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Atlantan%E2%80%99s%20are%20back%20digging%20a%20proggier%20groove%20on%20Once%20More%20%E2%80%98Round%20The%20Sun%20%20Lazuli%20%E2%80%93%20The%20French%20proggers%20return%20with%20a%20brand%20new%20album%20and%20UK%20tour.%20%20Archive%20%E2%80%93%20find%20out%20why%20Peter%20Gabriel%20is%20such%20a%20fan%20of%20this%20South%20London%20prog%20collecive.%20%20Syd%20Arthur%20%E2%80%93%20the%20big%20time%20beckons%20with%20album%20number%20two%20for%20the%20Canterbury%20acolytes.%20%20Voyager%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Aussie%20prog%20metallers%20are%20garnering%20rave%20reviews%20for%20V.%20Find%20out%20why%E2%80%A6%20%20Mostly%20Autumn%20%E2%80%93%20get%20conceptual%20on%20record%20for%20the%20first%20time%20in%20their%20career.%20%20Loreena%20McKennitt%20%E2%80%93%20she%E2%80%99s%20the%20Canadian%20Queen%20of%20mystical%20folk%20prog.%20%20Plus%20album%20and%20live%20reviews%20from%20Rick%20Wakeman,%20IQ,%20Caravan,%20Lifesigns,%20Haken,%20Gazpacho,%20Rush,%20Keith%20Emerson%20and%20more.%20%20You%20can%20get%20this%20issue%20of%20Prog%20in%20print%20or%20digital%20editions,%20and%20North%20American%20readers%20can%20even%20subscribe%20direct%20in%20North%20America%20from:%20http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)