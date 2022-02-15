Dave Greenslade to release album with Blonde On Blonde guitarist Dave Thomas

Greenslade and Colosseum keyboard player Dave Greenslade has teamed up with former Blonde On Blonde guitarist Dave Thomas for a new album, G&T which they will release under the banner of Greenslade Thomas through Angel Air Records on February 25.

The collaboration came about after Greenslade saw Thomas performing a show at a theatre in Suffolk and liked the idea with working with him. Thomas gifted Greenslade a copy of his then latest album, Coldharbour, and the deal for Greenslade Thomas was born.

Greenslade is well-known to prog fans as a member of jazz fusion outfit Colosseum and also as leader of his own progressive rock outfit Greenslade, as well as for other projects such as 1979's The Pentateuch Of The Cosmogony, on which he worked with. illustrator Patrick Woodroffe.

Thomas was a member of Welsh proggers Blonde On Blonde, after which he joined Reign, the band formed by Robin LeMesurier (son of actor John and actress Hattie Jacques) and who would later morph into the live band for The Wombles children's TV show.

Joining the pair on G&T are Wishbone Ash bassist Bob Skeat (bass), Brendan O’Neill (drums and percussion) Aaron Liddard (saxophone), Dana Gillespie (vocals on Late Coming Love and backing vocals on One More Time) and Giles Straw (trumpet on She Wants To Talk To You and Otis Rush’s Day).

You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Angel Air)

Greenslade Thomas: G&T

1. She Wants To Talk To You

2. Sabotage

3. Freefall

4. Late Coming Love

5. Hammerblow

6. El Avenue

7. Green And Pleasant Land

8. Otis Rush’s Day

9. TLC

10. Borderline

11. Last Tango

12. One More Time