Colosseum six-disc BBC sessions set on the way

Pioneering progressive jazz rockers Colosseum are to have a new, fully authorised six-disc collection of their BBC Sessions from 1969-1971 released through Repertoire Records later this month.

Transmissions Live At The BBC features Colosseum sessions for BBC radio shows such as John Peel’s Top Gear, Sounds Of The 70s, Jazz Workshop and more and comprises some 60 tracks recorded between 1969 and 1971. It featurtes the earliest version of Colosseum with founder members Jon Hiseman, Dick Heckstall-Smith, Dave Greenslade and Tony Reeves joined by guitarist/vocalist James Litherland. Later classic line-ups include Dave Clempson on guitar with Chris Farlowe (vocals) and Mark Clarke (bass) with guest appearances by Barbara Thompson (sax/flute) and the New Jazz Orchestra.

Much of the material has been rescued from the BBC and Colosseum archives, along with rare recordings by fans and enthusiasts. It has been painstaking collected, collated, restored and digitalised by the combined forces of historian and archivist Colin Harper and Jon’s daughter Ana Gracey.

With liner notes by music journalist Chris Welch including new interviews with Dave Greenslade, Tony Reeves and Chris Farlowe.