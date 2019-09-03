Dave Foster Band announce handful of live dates for early 2020

The Dave Foster Band have announced three live dates in the UK for early 2020 in support of 2019's Nocebo album.

The band, who feature Dutch vocalist Dinet Poorman, are currently filming a new video for Pata Dura which will be released shortly.

“I feel that we’ve taken a significant step forwards as a band qualitatively with Nocebo,” Dave Foster tells Prog. “Playing these shows gives us a chance to build on that momentum and I’m really pleased to be going out on the road.”

Support for the live dates will come from Norwegian prog rockers Oak, who featured in a recent issue of Prog Magazine. The band released their second album, False Memory Archive, in 2018.

“2019 has been very memorable for us,” Oak vocalist Simen Valldal Johannessen adds. “2020 promises to be just as exciting as we continue work on our third album and play our first UK shows. We’re delighted to be playing alongside the Dave Foster Band and hopefully making some new fans.”

The bands will play:

London Dingwalls - January 31

Manchester Academy 3 - February 1

Wolverhampton Robin 2 - 2

Tickets go on sale at all venues at 9am on Monday September 9.