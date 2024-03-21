Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear announce An Evening Of Iona Music and more...

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear will tour the UK through June and July

Dave Bainbridge & Sally Minnear
(Image credit: Press)

Iona/Strawbs/Lifesigns guitarist Dave Bainbridge and his Celestial Fire bandmate Sally Minnear have announced a run of live dates for June and July under the banner of An Evening Of Iona Music And More.

As the tour title suggests, the pair will be dipping back to Bainbridge's time as the driving force behind Celtic proggers Iona and beyond for what they describe as "a spellbinding evening of music that will, in equal measure have you jigging in (or out of!) your seat or bring a tear to your eye. A compelling mix of powerful and ethereal Celtic-tinged vocal songs and instrumental tracks, evolving soundscapes and virtuoso improvisation on keyboards, electric guitar, bouzouki and cowbell!"

The pair have just returned from appearing at this year's Cruise To The Edge, with Minnear lending her backing vocals to Lifesigns.

An Evening Of Iona Music And More tour dates:
Jun 28: Sheffield The Lantern Theatre
Jun 30: Kidderminster 45Live
Jul 2: Darlington The Forum
Jul 3: Leicetser The Forum
Jul 4: London The Bedford
Jul 5: Fletching Trading Boundaries
Jul 6: Bedfordshire Potton (nr Sandy) Garden Concert
Jul 7: Stretham (nr Ely, Cambs) Huse Concert
Jul 12: Leeds The Barn Coffee Shop
Jul 13: Sleaford New Life Conference Centre
Jul 14: Cromer Community Centre

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.