Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear announce An Evening Of Iona Music and more...

Iona/Strawbs/Lifesigns guitarist Dave Bainbridge and his Celestial Fire bandmate Sally Minnear have announced a run of live dates for June and July under the banner of An Evening Of Iona Music And More.

As the tour title suggests, the pair will be dipping back to Bainbridge's time as the driving force behind Celtic proggers Iona and beyond for what they describe as "a spellbinding evening of music that will, in equal measure have you jigging in (or out of!) your seat or bring a tear to your eye. A compelling mix of powerful and ethereal Celtic-tinged vocal songs and instrumental tracks, evolving soundscapes and virtuoso improvisation on keyboards, electric guitar, bouzouki and cowbell!"

The pair have just returned from appearing at this year's Cruise To The Edge, with Minnear lending her backing vocals to Lifesigns.

An Evening Of Iona Music And More tour dates:

Jun 28: Sheffield The Lantern Theatre

Jun 30: Kidderminster 45Live

Jul 2: Darlington The Forum

Jul 3: Leicetser The Forum

Jul 4: London The Bedford

Jul 5: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Jul 6: Bedfordshire Potton (nr Sandy) Garden Concert

Jul 7: Stretham (nr Ely, Cambs) Huse Concert

Jul 12: Leeds The Barn Coffee Shop

Jul 13: Sleaford New Life Conference Centre

Jul 14: Cromer Community Centre

