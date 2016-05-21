Dashboard Confessional return with May video

Dashboard Confessional have returned to debut their first new song in 7 years with the release of a video for May.

The black and white clip features Dashboard leader Chris Carrabba performing the track solo on acoustic guitar.

The frontman reveals the tune is one of between 30-40 songs written for the follow-up to 2009’s After The Ending.

Carrabba tells Billboard: “There’s a lot of songs. After we did our co-headlining tour last year with Third Eye Blind, we came home and felt so inspired from having been out in front of people for the first time in a long time that I began actively writing and recording, thinking to myself, ‘If I get lucky this will be an album, and if not this will be really fun.’ It is an album now.”

The group currently finds itself without a record deal, which suits the singer just fine.

He explains: “I don’t have any plans on deadlines or labels or anything like that. I’m still in a carefree place with all that right now, just enjoying writing and recording these songs.

“I don’t want to do a deal until I’m done having fun making this record, because as many good things that come from having the support of a record label, one thing that does come with any job is deadlines.

“It’s kind of nice not to have any deadlines right now.”

May arrives ahead of the band’s Taste Of Chaos summer US tour with Taking Back Sunday, Saosin and The Early November, which begins in Chicago, IL on June 3.

Taste Of Chaos Tour 2016

Jun 03: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island, IL

Jun 04: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Jun 05: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Jun 07: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Jun 08: Lewiston Artpark, NY

Jun 09: Mt Pocono Sherman Theater Summer Stage, PA

Jun 10: Columbus Commons, OH

Jun 11: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 12: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica, OH

Jun 14: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 15: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Jun 16: Wallingford Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theatre, CT

Jun 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 18: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 19: Philadelphia Festival Pier At Penn’s Landing, PA

Jun 21: Charlotte Uptown Amphitheatre At NC Music Factory, NC

Jun 22: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 24: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL

Jun 25: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Jun 26: Tallahassee Venue TBC, FL

Jun 27: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Jun 29: Kansas City The Crossroads, MO

Jun 30: Oklahoma City Criterion Theater, OK

Jul 01: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Jul 02: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Jul 03: Cedar Park Center, TX

Jul 05: Papillion Sumtur Amphitheater, NE

Jul 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheater, CO

Jul 07: Magna The Great Salt Air, UT

Jul 08: Boise Revolution Event Center, ID

Jul 09: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA

Jul 10: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Jul 12: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 13: Fresno Rotary Amphitheater At Woodward Park, CA

Jul 14: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 15: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan Hotel, NV

Jul 16: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA