Taking Back Sunday working on album no.7

Taking Back Sunday have revealed they’ll release their seventh album this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s Happiness Is is expected via Hopeless Records in the autumn, with the band planning to wrap up recording sessions ahead of their run on the 2016 Taste Of Chaos tour with Dashboard Confessional.

They are working with producer Mike Sapone and engineer Mike Pepe in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taking Back Sunday say: “During this process we’ve been discovering and surprising ourselves in realising how good of a band we’ve become. Not to go full Kanye but none of us can believe, when we’re listening back during tracking, that this is our band.

“It’s incredible. The timing also worked perfectly, we’ll basically be going straight from the studio to Taste Of Chaos where we’ll have the opportunity to let these new songs out of their cages.”

