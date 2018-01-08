Danzig plan 30th anniversary shows

Glenn Danzig is planning a series of live shows later this year to mark the 30th anniversary of his band.

The vocalist formed Samhain in 1983 following his departure from Misfits, subsequently changing the name of the outfit to Danzig in 1987.

And although the frontman has played a number of classic era reunion shows with Misfits recently – including appearances with Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein last month in LA and Las Vegas – Danzig has given fans an update about what to expect this year.

He says on Facebook: “Happy New Year to all! 2018 marks the incredible 30 year anniversary for Danzig and to commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows here in the US and Europe.

“We will keep you updated as we get info… stay tuned!”

Danzig launched their 11th studio album Black Laden Crown in 2017 – the follow-up to covers album Skeletons.

