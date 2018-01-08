Rock producer Chris Tsangarides dead at 61

Rock producer Chris Tsangarides has died at the age of 61, it’s been announced.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Anastasia on Facebook, who said he died of heart failure after battling pneumonia.

Tsangarides’ first work was as a sound engineer on Judas Priest’s 1976 album Sad Wings Of Destiny and he went on to produce albums including Gary Moore’s Back On The Streets, Thin Lizzy’s Thunder And Lightning, Priest’s Painkiller and Black Sabbath’s The Eternal Idol.

He was also behind the desk for Bruce Dickinson’s debut solo album Tattooed Millionaire.

Tsangarides also collaborated with dozens of other artists, including Anvil, Exodus, Girlschool, Helloween, Ian Gillan, Steeleye Span, Strawbs, Killing Joke, Yngwie Malmsteen, Magnum, The Sisters of Mercy, New Model Army and Depeche Mode.

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi paid tribute to Tsangarides on Twitter, saying: “I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of the producer Chris Tsangarides – he has been a part of my life since the 70s when he worked as tape operator on the Sabbath album Sabotage and he’s worked with me on lots of other albums and stuff. He’ll be sadly missed. RIP my friend.”

Judas Priest added: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chris Tsangarides – his contributions to our metal and so many others will forever remain. Love and condolences to his family.”

Read further tributes to Tsangarides below.

Tsangarides: 'I would love to have done Back In Black'