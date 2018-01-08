Decapitated issue statement after charges of rape and kidnapping are dropped

Decapitated have issued a statement after charges of rape and kidnapping against them were dropped late last week.

Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kietlyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek were alleged to have raped a woman on their tour bus after a show in Spokane, Washington, on August 31, 2017.

But on Friday, with the trial due to begin on January 16, new evidence came to light and Spokane County prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald filed a motion to drop the charges, citing “the well being of the victim” and “in the interest of justice”.

All four members, who strongly denied the allegations made against them, will now be allowed to return home to Poland after being detained in the US since their arrest in September last year.

The band say in the statement: “All charges against Decapitated have formally been dropped. Arrested September 8 in Santa Ana whilst on tour, the members of the band were jailed until December where they were released on their own recognisance.

“New evidence arose that helped show that the band was innocent. While a trial would have given the band the opportunity to have all this evidence heard, the band welcome the decision and are excited to return back to their homes in Poland.

“The members of Decapitated send a sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who supported them during this difficult time, including fans, friends, and family.”

On Friday, lawyers representing Lysejko, Kietlyka, Piotrowski and Wiecek were waiting to hear from Immigration and Customs Enforcement as to when they would be allowed to return to Poland.