Dan Patlansky launches Stop The Messin’ live video

Dan Patlansky has released a live version of his track Stop The Messin’, filmed in Johannesburg on the last stop of his recent South African tour.

The track is taken from latest album Introvertigo, which was launched earlier this month.

Patlansky says: “It’s a sexy note to a woman, telling her to let loose in the bedroom.”

He tours the UK next month. The studio version of Stop The Messin’ will appear on the covermount CD included with June’s edition of Classic Rock.

Jun 06: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre

Jun 07: Cardiff Globe

Jun 09: London Jazz Cafe

Jun 10: Leek Foxlow Arts Centre

Jun 11: Chesterfield Real Time Live

Jun 12: Chester Live Rooms