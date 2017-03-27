Damian Wilson: Threshold departure not a “mutual decision”

Damian Wilson has issued a statement addressing his departure from Threshold.

It was announced this morning that he had left, with the band bringing former vocalist Glynn Morgan back into the fold.

Wilson has now confirmed the choice wasn’t his – but goes on to wish his former bandmates well for the future.

He says: “Unfortunately this is not a mutual decision, but I respect it. After I had recorded the album and committed to the tour I was informed that Threshold were going to continue on without me.

“They have every right to make this choice, although it is difficult to part ways with a group of people you’ve shared so many experiences with.

“I really enjoyed the past decade recording and touring with Threshold and wish them all the best for the future, with the hope we might work again on projects somewhere down the line.”

He adds: “The label Nuclear Blast are amazing, and with the wonderful support of the fan base the whole journey of being the frontman for Threshold has been fantastic.”

Announcing the news earlier today, Threshold said: “Threshold have parted ways with vocalist Damian Wilson. The band have chosen to start a new chapter without him and he has told them he respects their decision.

“Damian Wilson has been a great frontman for Threshold and the band would like to sincerely thank him and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Threshold are currently in the studio working on new album Legends Of The Shires which is scheduled for an autumn release via Nuclear Blast.

Last week, they announced a run of winter European tour dates.

