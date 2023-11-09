Cynic announce The Focus Of Valediction European tour for March

US progressive rockers Cynic have announced that they will tour Europe throughout March on what they've dubbed their The Focus Of Valediction tour. Support comes from German tech metallers Obscura and Dutch band Cryptosis.

Currently there are no UK dates announced, but the band have stated "Stay tuned, because more dates will be announced soon."

The dates mark the bands first venture over to Europe since 2015, when they played at Euroblast Festival in Cologne, Germany. The band, who have spent much of 2023 celebrating the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking Focus album with date sin their native America. These mark the band's first live action since they suffered the traumatic loss of founding member Sean Reinert and bassist Sean Malone a the beginning and ending of 2020 respectively.

Cynic released their most recent studio album Ascension Codes in 2021, but also stated, understandably "the future of Cynic is unclear". Now bolstered with a. new live line-up that features Max Phelps on guitar, Brandon Griffin on bass and Matt Lynch on drums.

"Now, Cynic are busy preparing for their next voyage," the band state. "The cosmos have conspired to bring the progressive music icons to Europe next March. But this won't be an ordinary tour, earthlings - the planets have aligned for Cynic to cross paths with Obscura and Cryptosis!"

Cynic The Focus Of Valediction tour dates:

Mar 8: GER Bochum Matrix

Mar 9: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Mar 10: NED Eindhoven Dynamo

Mar 15: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Mar 16: FRA Nantes Ferrailleur

Mar 17: FRA Toulouse Le Rex

Mar 19: SPA Madrid Copernico

Mar 20: SPA Barcelona La Nau

Mar 21: FRA Lyon MJC O Totem

Mar 22: SWI Aarau Kiff

Mar 23: ITA Milan laughter Club

Mar 24: SLO Ljubljana Orto Bar

Mar 26: GER Munich Backstage

Mar 27: GER Berlin Hole44

Mar 28: GER Hamburg Logo

Mar 29: DEN Aarhus Voxhall

Mar 30: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Mar 31: NOR Oslo Inferno Festival *Cynic only.

Get tickets.