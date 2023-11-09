Cynic announce The Focus Of Valediction European tour for March

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

No UK dates announced yet but band promise more live dates to be announced soon...

(Image credit: Stephanie Cabral)

US progressive rockers Cynic have announced that they will tour Europe throughout March on what they've dubbed their The Focus Of Valediction tour. Support comes from German tech metallers Obscura and Dutch band Cryptosis.

Currently there are no UK dates announced, but the band have stated "Stay tuned, because more dates will be announced soon."

The dates mark the bands first venture over to Europe since 2015, when they played at Euroblast Festival in Cologne, Germany. The band, who have spent much of 2023 celebrating the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking Focus album with date sin their native America. These mark the band's first live action since they suffered the traumatic loss of founding member Sean Reinert and bassist Sean Malone a the beginning and ending of 2020 respectively.

Cynic released their most recent studio album Ascension Codes in 2021, but also stated, understandably "the future of Cynic is unclear". Now bolstered with a. new live line-up that features Max Phelps on guitar, Brandon Griffin on bass and Matt Lynch on drums.

"Now, Cynic are busy preparing for their next voyage," the band state. "The cosmos have conspired to bring the progressive music icons to Europe next March. But this won't be an ordinary tour, earthlings - the planets have aligned for Cynic to cross paths with Obscura and Cryptosis!"

Cynic The Focus Of Valediction tour dates:
Mar 8: GER Bochum Matrix 
Mar 9: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal 
Mar 10: NED Eindhoven Dynamo
Mar 15: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Mar 16: FRA Nantes Ferrailleur
Mar 17: FRA Toulouse Le Rex
Mar 19: SPA Madrid Copernico
Mar 20: SPA Barcelona La Nau
Mar 21: FRA Lyon MJC O Totem
Mar 22: SWI Aarau Kiff
Mar 23: ITA Milan laughter Club
Mar 24: SLO Ljubljana Orto Bar
Mar 26: GER Munich Backstage
Mar 27: GER Berlin Hole44 
Mar 28: GER Hamburg Logo
Mar 29: DEN Aarhus Voxhall
Mar 30: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset
Mar 31: NOR Oslo Inferno Festival *Cynic only.

