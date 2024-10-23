Cynic announce The Aggressive Progressive 2025 EU/UK Tour

Cynic will tour Europe and the UK in February and March with Rivers of Nihil, Beyond Creation and Daath

US progressive rockers Cynic have announced that they will tour Europe February and March next year, on what they're calling their The Aggressive Progressive tour.

The tour includes a raft of UK dates in Glasgow, Dublin, Bristol, Southampton, Manchester, Birmingham and London, where they will perform at Camden's Electric Ballroom on March 8.

Adding extra heft to the bill are death metal giants Rivers of Nihil as well as Beyond Creation and Daath, so it;s probably safe to assume Cynic will be performing material from their debut album, 1993's groundbreaking early prog metal album Focus.

Cynic released their most recent album, Ascension Codes, in 2021.

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Feb 28: GER Köln Essigfabrik
Mar 1: BEL Antwerp Zappa
Mar 2: FRA Paris La Machine
Mar 4: UK Glasgow Slay
Mar 5: IRE Dublin Academy
Mar 6: UK Bristol The Fleece
Mar 7: UK Southampton Engine Rooms
Mar 8: UK Manchester Club Academy
Mar 9: UK London Electric Ballroom
Mar 10: UK Birmingham XOYO
Mar 12: NED Haarlem Patronaa
Mar 13: GER Hamburg Gruenspan
Mar 14: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Mar 16: FIN Helsinki Tavastia
Mar 18: NOR Oslo John Dee
Mar 19: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset
Mar 21: POL Warsaw Proxima
Mar 22: GER Berlin Columbia Theater
Mar 23: GER Nürnberg Z-Bau
Mar 24: AUT Wien Flex
Mar 25: HUN Budapest Dürer Kert
Mar 26: GER München Backstage
Mar 27: ITA Milan Slaughter Club
Mar 28: SWI Aarau Kiff
Mar 29: GER Karlsruhe Substage

Get tickets.

