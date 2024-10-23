Cynic announce The Aggressive Progressive 2025 EU/UK Tour

US progressive rockers Cynic have announced that they will tour Europe February and March next year, on what they're calling their The Aggressive Progressive tour.

The tour includes a raft of UK dates in Glasgow, Dublin, Bristol, Southampton, Manchester, Birmingham and London, where they will perform at Camden's Electric Ballroom on March 8.

Adding extra heft to the bill are death metal giants Rivers of Nihil as well as Beyond Creation and Daath, so it;s probably safe to assume Cynic will be performing material from their debut album, 1993's groundbreaking early prog metal album Focus.

Cynic released their most recent album, Ascension Codes, in 2021.

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Feb 28: GER Köln Essigfabrik

Mar 1: BEL Antwerp Zappa

Mar 2: FRA Paris La Machine

Mar 4: UK Glasgow Slay

Mar 5: IRE Dublin Academy

Mar 6: UK Bristol The Fleece

Mar 7: UK Southampton Engine Rooms

Mar 8: UK Manchester Club Academy

Mar 9: UK London Electric Ballroom

Mar 10: UK Birmingham XOYO

Mar 12: NED Haarlem Patronaa

Mar 13: GER Hamburg Gruenspan

Mar 14: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Mar 16: FIN Helsinki Tavastia

Mar 18: NOR Oslo John Dee

Mar 19: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Mar 21: POL Warsaw Proxima

Mar 22: GER Berlin Columbia Theater

Mar 23: GER Nürnberg Z-Bau

Mar 24: AUT Wien Flex

Mar 25: HUN Budapest Dürer Kert

Mar 26: GER München Backstage

Mar 27: ITA Milan Slaughter Club

Mar 28: SWI Aarau Kiff

Mar 29: GER Karlsruhe Substage

