Curved Air announced as support to Caravan for ULU show

Legendary prog rockers Curved Air have been announced as support to Caravan for their London show at ULU on November 16.

It's Canterbury legends Caravan's 50th Anniversary this year, and they will be playing at a New Day Festival at Mount Ehpraim Gardens in Faversham on August 4 and will headline London's ULU on November 16.

Founding Caravan member Dave Sinclair recently released his latest solo album, Out Of Sinc, and is featured in the next issue of Prog, which is on sale on July 19. And Pye Hasting's debut solo album, From The Half House, has been nominated in the Album Cover of The Year category for this year's Progressive Music Awards.

Tickets for the ULU show are available here.