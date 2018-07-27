Crossfaith see the light in new video for Catastrophe

Crossfaith - EX_MACHINA 1. Deus Ex Machina

2. Catastrophe

3. The Perfect Nightmare

4. Destroy (feat. Ho99o9)

5. Freedom (feat. Rou Reynolds)

6. Make A Move

7. Lost In You

8. Wipeout (Album Mix)

9. Milestone

10. Eden In The Rain

11. Twin Shadows

12. Daybreak

13. Faint (feat. Masato)

Crossfaith have released a video for their latest single Catastrophe.

It was unveiled earlier this month when the band shared a stream of the song. Now they’ve launched a fast-paced promo for the track that’ll appear on the Japanese outfit’s upcoming album EX_MACHINA – which is set to arrive on August 3 via UNFD

Crossfaith frontman Kenta ‘Ken’ Koie says: “Catastrophe is another new song from our new album EX_MACHINA, which we are very excited about releasing!

“To inspire me to write this song, I watched Devilman Crybaby, which is a famous Japanese sci-fi action anime, and it helped me write the lyrics.

“We always want our fans to experience something they've never had before through our music and shows, so we are looking forward to seeing everyone on our UK and Europe tour later this year!"

EX_MACHINA, which features a guest appearance from Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds – is a concept album set in an alternative near future, where the ruling class use artificial intelligence to control the global population, effectively turning them into drones.

Crossfaith are currently on tour across Japan and will head to the UK and Europe from September.