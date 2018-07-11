Listen to ferocious new Crossfaith track Catastrophe

Crossfaith - EX_MACHINA 1. Deus Ex Machina

2. Catastrophe

3. The Perfect Nightmare

4. Destroy (feat. Ho99o9)

5. Freedom (feat. Rou Reynolds)

6. Make A Move

7. Lost In You

8. Wipeout (Album Mix)

9. Milestone

10. Eden In The Rain

11. Twin Shadows

12. Daybreak

13. Faint (feat. Masato)

Crossfaith have released a stream of their brand new single Catastrophe.

It’s the latest material from the Japanese outfit’s upcoming album EX_MACHINA which is set to arrive on August 3 via UNFD. The band launched track The Perfect Nightmare last month.

EX_MACHINA, which features a guest appearance from Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds – is a concept album set in an alternative near future, where the ruling class use artificial intelligence to control the global population, effectively turning them into drones.

Crossfaith frontman Kenta ‘Ken’ Koie explains: “After we released last album XENO, we were thinking about what the next theme for us is. Then we decided to put theme ‘awake the individuality’ because we've always trying to make new things and that's the big part of band's attitudes.

“Technology has been advancing from when I was kid, and it definitely helps the world but, at the same time, I feel like technology takes out important process to think about individuality in exchange for convenience.

“This album is a grave warning for our future. I hope you guys listen to this and think about what the meaning of this album is for you and feel how you feel through this album and start something for your future.”

Crossfaith will hit the road in support of EX_MACHINA from September.