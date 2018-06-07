Crossfaith announce UK headline tour

Crossfaith have announced a seven-date tour of the UK and Ireland for October.
The UK leg comes at the end of a run around mainland Europe at the end of September.
Alongside the tour announcement, Crossfaith have released a brand new track The Perfect Nightmare – the first taste of their upcoming fifth album.
"Welcome to The Perfect Nightmare," says frontman Ken Koie. "You will all be hearing more music from us very soon, but we wanted to start telling our next story with this raging tune. We will see you all soon!”
Crossfaith UK and Ireland tour dates 2018
Oct 13: Bristol, Marble Factory
Oct 15: Glasgow, The Garage
Oct 16: Rock City, Nottingham
Oct 17: Academy 2, Manchester
Oct 19: London, Electric Ballroom
Oct 20: Sheffield, Festivile
Oct 21: Dublin, Academy