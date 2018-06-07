Crossfaith announce UK headline tour

Crossfaith have announced a seven-date tour of the UK and Ireland for October.

The UK leg comes at the end of a run around mainland Europe at the end of September.

Alongside the tour announcement, Crossfaith have released a brand new track The Perfect Nightmare – the first taste of their upcoming fifth album.

"Welcome to The Perfect Nightmare," says frontman Ken Koie. "You will all be hearing more music from us very soon, but we wanted to start telling our next story with this raging tune. We will see you all soon!”

Oct 13: Bristol, Marble Factory

Oct 15: Glasgow, The Garage

Oct 16: Rock City, Nottingham

Oct 17: Academy 2, Manchester

Oct 19: London, Electric Ballroom

Oct 20: Sheffield, Festivile

Oct 21: Dublin, Academy