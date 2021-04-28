Crippled Black Phoenix release dark video for cover of SNFU's Painful Reminder

Dark proggers Crippled Black Phoenix have released a dark new video for Painful Reminder. The track, a drastically reworked cover of the original song by Canadian hardcore band SNFU, is taken from the band's upcoming EP Painful Reminder/Dead is Dead which will be released on July 16 via Season of Mist.

The EP introduces the band's new male vocalist/lyricist Joel Segerstedt. Following the departure of Daniel Änghede the day the band began work on their most recent album Ellengæst Crippled Black Phoenix were forced to use guest vocalists for the album.

"The first thing we’re doing after Ellengæst is a special single," the band say. "A cover version of the classic SNFU song Painful Reminder. And it features new vocalist/lyricist Joel Segerstedt. He joins the band to be the male voice and the contrast to Belinda Kordic in the female/male dynamic which is now an integral part of the CBP sound. Being a Stockholm resident, it seems all the more serendipitous that we find each other. And after hearing his vocal talent in his other band The Open Up And Bleeds, we knew Joel could be the missing piece of the jigsaw.



"This release is a way of introducing Joel to our crowd while at the same time, paying tribute to the SNFU vocalist Mr Chi Pig. The song was already on the shortlist of cover song ideas Justin (Greaves) keeps in his pocket, but now was the time to do it because of the sad passing of Chi Pig in 2020. It seemed the right thing to pay our respects to a talented and underrated singer/lyricist and unique character in the punk rock world."

Pre-order Painful Reminder/Dead is Dead EP.