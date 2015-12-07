Crimson men guest on N.y.X. album

Former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Trey Gunn make guest appearances on upcoming N.y.X. album The News.

The Italian outfit’s second record is to be released early next year via a deal with Bad Elephant Music.

Belew plays on A Sarcastic Portrait while Gunn contributes to The Daily Dark Delirium. The follow-up to 2009’s Down In Shadows also features pianist Ivan Napoles and cellist Marco Allocco.

N.y.X.’s Danilo Pannico says: “We’re proud to become part of the Bad Elephant Music family with The News. We’re looking forward to a professional collaboration where we can grow up together on an international level, with a shared passion for great music.”

Details will be revealed in due course.

