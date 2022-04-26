Creeper will be the special guests on Alice Cooper and The Cult's co-headline UK tour

Southampton's goth punks Creeper have been announced as support for Alice Cooper and The Cult's co-headline UK tour.

The tour will kick off on May 23 in Swansea, after which the trio of bands will move onwards to London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham before signing off on June 1 in Leeds.

“It is somewhat surreal for us to be able to announce today that Creeper will be joining Alice Cooper and The Cult on their UK arena tour next month" declared the band in a joint statement.

"It is a dream come true for a band like ours to tour with our heroes and people who have been such an inspiration to us. We cannot wait to be a part of the spectacle each night.”

The six date arena tour will see shock rock godfather Alice Cooper debut songs from his acclaimed Detroit Stories album, while The Cult fans will get to witness Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy onstage together again for the first time since their hugely-successful 2019 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Sonic Temple album.

According to a press release, the shows will be “a dark, twisted trip through goth, psychedelia, macabre theatre and straight-up rock anthems”.

Buy Alice Cooper and The Cult UK tour tickets now.

May 23: Swansea Arena, WAL

May 25: London The O2, ENG

May 27: Manchester AO Arena, ENG

May 28: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, SCO

May 30: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, ENG

Jun 01: Leeds First Direct Arena, ENG