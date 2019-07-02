The Cult announce massive Sonic Temple reissue and tour

The Cult will release a deluxe 30th anniversary box set of their 1989 album Sonic Temple.

The box set includes three vinyl LPs plus a cassette, featuring previously unreleased tracks, demo versions and a show recorded live at Wembley Arena, plus replica laminate, backstage pass, original press releases and more. It will be limited to 3000 copies, with each box set numbered.

The reissue will also be available as a 5-CD box set plus double vinyl LP, both containing unreleased and demo tracks.

“We wanted to retain our core DNA as we went deeper into psych and hard rock influences,” says Ian Astbury of the band’s transformation from post-punks ito full blown stadium rockers with Sonic Temple.” It was a complete immersion for me into art, film, music, poetry and literature, weaving those influences into what was to become Sonic Temple. The band was becoming more popular. We were in uncharted waters. Most of the bands we had come up with had split up or fallen off. We were accelerating. There was no real time to breathe. We were forming new allegiances and breaking the glass ceiling of ‘the indie outsider.”

In addition to the reissues, the band have announced a ten-date UK tour in October 2019, dubbed ST19. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 5 at 10.00am

The Cult 2019 UK tour

Oct 15: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 18: Cardiff University

Oct 20: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 21: Aberdeen The Music Hall

Oct 22: Glasgow O2 Academy

Oct 24: Manchester Apollo

Oct 27: London Eventim Apollo

Oct 28: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 29: Portsmouth Guildhall

Sonic Temple: 2019 limited edition box set tracklisting

LP1

1. Sun King

2. Fire Woman

3. American Horse

4. Edie (Ciao Baby)

5. Sweet Soul Sister

6. Soul Asylum

7. New York City

8. Automatic Blues

LP2

1. Soldier Blue

2. Wake Up Time For Freedom

3. Medicine Train (From the Edie (Ciao Baby) single)

4. The River (From the Sweet Soul Sister single)

5. Bleeding Heart Graffiti (from the Edie (Ciao Baby) single)

6. Messin' Up The Blues (from the Fire Woman single)

7. Fire Woman (NYC Rock Mix) (from the Fire Woman CD EP)

8. Edie (Ciao Baby) (Acoustic) (From The Heart Of Soul CD single)

LP3

1. New York City (live) *previously unreleased)

2. Automatic Blues (live) *previously unreleased)

3. American Horse (live) (from the Sweet Soul Sister single)

4. Sun King (live) *previously unreleased

5. Soul Asylum (live) (from the Sweet Soul Sister single)

6. Sweet Soul Sister (live) (from the Sweet Soul Sister single)

7. Fire Woman (live) *previously unreleased

Cassette

1. Sonic Temple Radio Promo

2. New York City (demo)

3. American Horse (demo)

4. Sun King (demo)

5. Automatic Blues (demo)

6. Yes Man (demo)

7. Wake Up Time For Freedom (demo)

8. Citadel (demo)

9. The River (demo)

10. The Crystal Ocean (demo)

11. Cashmere (demo)

12. Edie (Cao Baby) (demo)

13. Bleeding Heart Revival (demo)

14. Star Child (demo)

15. Medicine Train (Rock Demo)

16. New York City (Rock Demo)

17. Fire (Rock Demo)