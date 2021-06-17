Creeper share theatrical, haunting new video for latest single Midnight

Creeper have shared the dramatic video behind their new single Midnight, from their forthcoming EP American Noir, which is set for release on July 30.

Following on from the narrative established in Sex, Death and The Infinite Void, Creeper unravel the next chapter of their gothic saga, in which Annabelle battles her grief following the loss of Roe.

Directed by Ollie Appleyard, the video flits between scenes of the band providing an emotionally charged performance, a scene of Roe’s tragic death whilst held by Annabelle in a blackened pool, and vocalist Will Gould cloaked in the American flag.

Gould commented, “The video for Midnight welcomes our audience back into the world of Calvary Falls one final time to bear witness to the death of Roe. Olli Appleyard has created a visual as lavish and tragic as the music itself, we are so excited to share it with the world.”

The new video release arrives ahead of Creeper’s highly-anticipated headline slot on the second stage at the now sold out Download Pilot festival this Saturday, marking the Southampton quintet’s first live show in 16 months. The band have a six-date UK headline tour scheduled for December, and will play Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

American Noir is now available to pre-order. Watch the video for Midnight below: