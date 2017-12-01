Creeper cover Christmas classic Fairytale Of New York

Creeper have launched a cover version of festive favourite Fairytale Of New York.

The track was originally released in 1987 by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl and has been named the best Christmas song of all time in various polls down the years.

Now, Creeper have released their take on the track which features vocalist Will Gould and keyboardist Hannah Greenwood. It will be included on the band’s upcoming Christmas EP – set to arrive on December 8.

Gould says: “Ever since we were kids, Fairytale Of New York has always been our favourite Christmas song. Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl trading insults in the lyrics and the overall sad tone of the song always appealed to us – we’ve wanted to cover it for some time.

“Alongside this we covered Blue Christmas and our own original Christmas song too. The three songs form something of a miserable Christmas EP. We are really pleased by how it all came out and hope our fans will be too.”

Creeper are about to embark on their Theatre Of Fear UK tour, which will get under way at Glasgow’s O2 ABC on December 3. Find the dates below.

Creeper Theatre Of Fear 2017 UK tour

Dec 03: Glasgow ABC

Dec 04: Birmingham Institute

Dec 05: Bristol Trinity

Dec 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 09: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 10: Southampton Guildhall

