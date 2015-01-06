Cradle Of Filth give studio update

Cradle Of Filth have issued a studio update and revealed guitarist Richard Shaw has begun work on their 11th studio album.

The band recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast for their upcoming record which will launch on June 26. It has the working title of Hammer Of The Witches and they say the new material is sounding “amazing.”

Dani Filth an co say in a statement: “January 5th bears irrevocable witness to Cradle Of Filth’s guitarist Richard Shaw entering Grindstone Studios in deepest darkest Suffolk, England, to add his carnivorous licks to the forthcoming Cradle album.

“So far Martin ‘Marthus’ Skaroupka and Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda have delivered their all to the dark cacophonous brew, now Richard’s time has come to shine like a well-polished retaliatory nuclear strike button.

“The album is sounding amazing thus far, and should sound even fuller by the end of next week, when Richard finishes his guitar parts and vacates the luxurious werewolf-assailed country barn pad to make way for bassist Daniel Firth to rally forth from bonny Scotland.”

In October, Filth revealed the album was 80% complete and issued the names of seven new tracks.

He said: “It has a little bit of everything – very cool twin guitar work and very fast thrash parts almost like deathcore, but it’s very dark and symphonic.”

The band have lined up several summer festivals across mainland Europe, starting at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 19.