Cradle Of Filth announce North American dates

Cradle Of Filth have scheduled a North American tour for early next year.

Dani Filth and co will play the run of shows under the Inquisitional Torture banner in support of latest album Hammer Of The Witches, released earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.

They’ll be joined on the road by Butcher Babies and Ne Obliviscaris. Tickets are on sale now with more to be added in due course.

Cradle Of Filth will headline Hammerfest VIII at Pwllheli, North Wales on March 10-13, 2016.

Jan 26: Philadelphia Theater Of The Living Arts, PA

Jan 27: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jan 28: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jan 29: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jan 31: Charlotte Filmore Charlotte, NC

Feb 01: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Feb 02: Orlando Venue 578, FL

Feb 03: St. Petersburg State Theater, FL

Feb 09: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Feb 10: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Feb 11: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 12: San Antonio The Aztec Theater TX

Feb 14: Eaglewood Gothic Theater, CO

Feb 15: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Feb 16: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Feb 17: Los Angeles Avalon, CA

Feb 18: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Feb 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Feb 21: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Feb 23: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Feb 29: Ringle Expo Center, WI

Mar 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Mar 02: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Mar 03: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Mar 04: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Mar 06: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theater, ON

Mar 07: Montreal Corona Theater, QC

Mar 08: New York Webster Hall, NY