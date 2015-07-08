Cradle Of Filth are headlining Hammerfest VIII

Something wicked this way comes – Cradle Of Filth are heading to Hammerfest VIII!

The iconic British black metallers are taking centre stage alongside the previously announced thrash titans Exodus!

But Cradle aren’t the only names Hammerfest have just added to the already impressive bill, there’s the boozy Scandinavian folk metallers Trollfest! Plus Re-Animator, Annihilated, Life Of Fire, Seething Akira, Cypher 16 and Derision.

It’s gonna be heavy.

Accommodation has now sold out, but day tickets are available from www.hammerfest.co.uk/tickets.

Hammerfest VIII takes place at Camp HRH , Pwllhelli, North Wales on 10-13th March 2016.