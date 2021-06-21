Cover your ears! The Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones are down 44% for Prime Day

The Prime Day sales are coming in thick and fast and we’ve been sifting through the best offers out there and have stumbled across this amazing deal on the Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones. Amazon have reduced the price from £159 to just £89 – a £70 saving.

And that’s not all, if you’re based in the US, you can get in on the sonic action too with the sleek cans down from $199.95 to $129.95 – that’s $70 off the list price.

Both sales are offering the wireless headphones in black and white variations.

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Were £159 , now £89 save £70

There’s a saving of £70 on the classy Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones on Amazon. Closed back cans with active noise cancelling PLUS 30 hours of music, this is a stunning deal. View Deal

The closed-back Sennheiser HD 450BT sound great thanks to their active noise cancelling, which allows you to get more from your favourite music and they boast an impressive battery life of 30 hours from just two hours of charging.

Bluetooth 5.0 is supported and they have a Virtual Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant, Sennheiser app support and can be folded for packing away safety in your bag.

