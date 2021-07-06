Courtney Love covers Britney Spears track Lucky in tearful tribute

As the world continues to stand in solidarity with Britney Spears over her ongoing conservatorship struggles, Courtney Love has taken to Instagram to provide a heart-warming tribute with an acoustic cover of the popstar's track Lucky.

The cover shows Love overcome with emotion as she breaks down in tears half-way through the performance.

Lucky is the Hole singer's latest offering in her Instagram cover series, first launched last month with a rendition of Billy Bragg and Wilco's tune California Stars, accompanied by The Big Moon's Juliette Jackson on guitar.

In other news, last month Love issued an apology to Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor over her “insensitive” social media attacks on the pair. Labelling them “clowns“ and “jack asses” in a post on Instagram, Love had accused both men of a “soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse“ against her since the death of her husband Kurt Cobain in 1994.

Watch the cover below: