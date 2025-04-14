Watch Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante join Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Coachella to sing their team-up track, TYG

Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante joined Megan Thee Stallion onstage during her Coachella set this week.

The Canadian vocalist, who co-founded Spiritbox with guitarist Mike Stringer in 2017, appeared with the rap superstar on Sunday (April 13), performing last year’s collaborative track TYG. Watch the footage below.

LaPlante is one of several special guests who came out during Megan Thee Stallion’s performance in Indio, California. The rapper performed Plan B and Queen Latifah cover U.N.I.T.Y. with Latifah herself. She later did Spin and a version of Victoria Monét’s On My Mama with Monét, and a mashup of Roc Steady and Goodies with Ciara.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella show was one of the last ones of the weekend. She was the main support act on the main stage on Sunday, followed by final headliner Post Malone. Lady Gaga headlined the main stage on Friday, followed by Green Day on Saturday.

Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with Spiritbox multiple times before. In 2023, the band did an officially endorsed remix of the rapper’s song Cobra. Then, last year, they were announced as a guest on TYG, which appeared on an expanded edition of Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album, Megan. This weekend marked TYG’s live debut.

Spiritbox released their long-awaited second album Tsunami Sea to rave reviews last month. Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson gave it a near-perfect four-and-a-half stars and wrote, “Tsunami Sea feels like the moment Spiritbox firmly step into their own as a band who could contend with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token, as the next zeitgeist-setting act.”

Spiritbox are currently touring North America and will hit the European festival circuit in June. They’re also set to play several shows supporting Linkin Park, including one at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium. See all their live plans via their website.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

🔥 @theestallion ‘TYG’ with @spiritboxband at #Coachella 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PAwZJqKfUXApril 14, 2025