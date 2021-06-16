Courtney Love issues apology after verbal assault on Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor, promises ‘I will do better’

Courtney Love has apologised for her recent “insensitive” social media attacks on Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor, and says “I need to learn to be more responsible with my words.”



On June 13, Love labelled the pair “clowns“ and “Jack asses” in a post on Instagram and accused both men of a “soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse“ against her since the death of her husband Kurt Cobain in 1884.

In one post, since deleted from her account, Love wrote “I’ve had enough of this 💩 from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband's death, for my 'overt' sexuality, because I'm an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years.”

Love singled out Grohl for abuse over what was presumably yet another twist in the long-running saga about Nirvana royalties, claiming that the Foo Fighters’ frontman, “continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt's fortune and Kurt's goodwill.”

Reznor, meanwhile, found himself and his road crew, accused of “systemic abuse of kids”.



Love wrote: "#fuckoff Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future.”

Now the former Hole vocalist/guitarist has apologised “for those I’ve hurt.”



“I need to apologize for my recent post,” she wrote .”It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt and I will do better.”

Neither Grohl nor Reznor responded to Love’s original comments, or indeed commented upon her apology.