Counting Days release new video for Prison Of Misery

Prison Of Misery is taken from Counting Days’ latest album Liberated Sounds, and the band’s first video featuring new guitarist, and ex-Bring Me The Horizon member, Curtis Ward.

The video was shot in an underground theatre, suggested by guitarist Charlie Wilson after seeing Skepta play the venue year earlier. “The lyrics for the song are influenced by the feeling of depression and anxiety, and how you can tear yourself apart from it,” Charlie says of Prison Of Misery.

Counting Days are playing Camden Rocks festival on June 4 and Download festival on June 10.

Five things we learned at Counting Days' album release show