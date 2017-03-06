Counting Days release Born Enslaved lyric video

London metallic hardcore crew Counting Days have released a lyric video for new track Born Enslaved, the first new music to appear since the band’s 2015 debut album Liberated Sounds.

Recorded with John Mitchell and Simon Jackman at Outhouse Studios, the song was originally slated for a January release, but faced multiple delays. The band have since decided to become independent and do things their way.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, guitarist Charlie Wilson says Born Enslaved is about “how society can have their thoughts and opinions twisted by belief systems and media, and how that can be used for cover ups and to incite wars.

“Musically we have pushed our sound into a more metal direction for this track, even adding a little dose of black metal, while still keeping all the elements that make us Counting Days.”

Counting Days are on a mission to make amends and kick some ass