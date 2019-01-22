Cosmograf will release new album Mind Over Depth in April

Robin Armstrong has announced that Cosmograf will release their new album, Mind Over Depth, on April 12.

The seventh album from the band breaks with the band's tradition of being centred around one singular concept and sees Armstrong adopting a heavier style of progressive music.

"Unlike a lot of my previous work, this record is not really a full concept album in the

sense of there being a narrative or story," he tells Prog. "It does however have a strong overall theme linking each song; Everything going on in our minds - every thought, feeling, sensation, everything we are aware of - is in fact happening only in our private internal worlds.

"Our reality is defined by the attention we give to these thoughts and the negative ones can inevitably lead to us feeling out of our depth... Mind Over Depth is characteristically introspective and allegorical like much of my work, but this record is much heavier than my previous albums with influences that draw from modern progressive metal, electronica and classic heavy metal."

Mind Over Depth features guest appearances from O.R.k. bassist Colin Edwin who also featured on 2014's Capacitor, and drummer Kyle Fenton, who featured on 2017's The Hay Man Dreams.

Full tracklisting is:

1. A Million Choices

2. Godspeed

3. The Smoke And The Flame

4. Sharks

5. Goodbye To All Illusions

A single and video will be released shortly along with pre-order information.