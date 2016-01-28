Cosmograf 5th album due in 2016

Cosmograf have confirmed their fifth album will be released this year.

No official release date for The Unreasonable Silence has been confirmed, but it will include guest performances from Spock’s Beard and Big Big Train man Nick D’Virgilio – who plays drums throughout – and Nick Beggs of The Mute Gods. Spock’s Beard star Dave Meros also contributes.

The record is described as an “existential concept album with an alien theme based on the essay The Myth of Sisyphus by the French philosopher Albert Camus.”

Cosmograf mainman Robin Armstrong says: “It’s essentially a more modern re-telling of Camus’s writings about mankind’s struggle to understand the universe and our role within it.

“Camus described man standing face-to-face with the irrational where there is a confrontation between the human need and the unreasonable silence of the world. In his original essay, he used a mythological character, Sisyphus, to illustrate the absurdity of human existence.

“I’ve twisted it to portray a modern character who has become disillusioned with his own life to the point that he believes his destiny may reside in another world. As with previous Cosmograf albums it’s full of allegory and double meaning, with a very cinematic feel. ”

The follow-up to 2014’s Capacitor also features artwork designed by Armstrong himself. A fuller outline of the concept can be read on Cosmograf’s dedicated website.