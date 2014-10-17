Coshish call on fan support

Mumbai prog outfit Coshish are asking fans to get involved in a video for their track Rehne Do.

It originally featured on their 2013 debut Firdous and the band now want people to submit footage of themselves for a promo which will be included on a forthcoming DVD.

They say: “Sometime back, we asked if you would be interested in being featured in our video. Here is your opportunity. We would like to ask our fans and friends to record themselves miming, singing, air guitaring/drumming or actually playing any instrument on our song Rehne Do. If we finish this in time, it will be on our DVD and be aired on TV.”

Fans are asked to post their videos online and send a link to coshishband@gmail.com with Rehne Do in the subject line.

Last month, Coshish were nominated in the Limelight and Anthem categories at the third annual Progressive Music Awards, presented by Orange Amplification.