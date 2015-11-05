Corrosion Of Conformity won't rush album

Corrosion Of Conformity say they won’t rush their next record as they “can’t toss any fucking horseshit out there.”

The band recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast for what will be their 10th album – and first with returned frontman Pepper Keenan since 2005’s In The Arms Of God.

And while they’ve started writing new material, they insist they’ll take their time.

Guitarist Woody Weatherman tells The Jimmy Cabbs 5150: “We can’t toss any fucking horseshit out there. It’s gotta be the real shit. There’s a couple of licks lingering around. We’ve been working on a few ideas and whatnot. There’s a riff or two in our heads right now. We know what we’re getting ready to do.”

Keenan adds that his return to live action with the band has only whetted his appetite for a studio return where he hopes to recreate the magic COC had at the height of their powers.

He says: “We just signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast, so we’re using all these opportunities just to gel and play, and we keep getting wonderful opportunities to do it, and it’s been fantastic.

“So now we’re gonna put our dick back on the chopping block and create a new record that’s gonna be up to the standards of that era stuff. And I don’t take it lightly. It’s gonna be a lot of work.”

COC were today revealed as headliners for next year’s Desertfest in London.