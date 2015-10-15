COC sign deal for Pepper studio return

Corrosion Of Conformity have signed a deal with Nuclear Blast for their 10th album.

It’ll mark the first time the band have entered the studio with frontman Pepper Keenan since 2005’s In The Arms Of God. He stepped back from the band to concentrate on Down in 2006.

Keenan says: “We are honoured and psyched to be a part of the Blasted family, both professionally and artistically. After all these years, it’s truly inspiring to reawaken the chemistry that the four of us have. We are seriously fucking with our pants off now!

“We do not take this journey lightly and cannot wait to return to the studio. All of this would not be possible without the global support of all you free thinkers and beer drinkers. Much love and respect and we look forward to to seeing you soon.”

Keenan, Woody Weatherman, Mike Dean and Reed Mullin are expected to hit the studio in the coming months with longtime producer John Custer to begin work on the as-yet-untitled album. COC are expected to release the new material in autumn 2016.

The band are currently on tour with Clutch across North America.