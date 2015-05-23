Cornell to issue Higher Truth

Chris Cornell will release his next solo album in September, it has been reported.

The Soundgarden frontman reveals on his website that he will tour Australia and New Zealand in November and December after issuing fourth solo album Higher Truth, which is “scheduled for an Australian spring release.”

In March he posted an update from the studio saying he had completed recording the album, which is the follow-up to 2011’s Songbook.

He has also been busy with Soundgarden, who are this year due to record a follow-up to 2012’s comeback King Animal.

