“I came from a subculture of rock that didn’t quite get what all the fuss is about.” Soundgarden's Kim Thayil originally didn't see the point of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but says Chris Cornell would be “stoked” about Soundgarden being inducted

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil says that his late friend and bandmate Chris Cornell would be “stoked” about the Seattle grunge legends being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and admits that it was Cornell who made him appreciate the value of the industry institution.



“I kinda came from a subculture of rock that didn’t quite get what all the fuss is about,” Thayil admits to Billboard. “Back in the ’80s, ’90s, when the Hall started, I probably was not alone in being part of a punk rock or indie metal scene that had an aversion to the idea. It was kind of hard to wrap my head around both a qualitative appraisal and a quantitative assessment.”

The 64-year-old guitarist goes on to tell Billboard that it was Cornell who made him appreciate the merits of the Rock Hall, and that his friends in fellow grunge icons Nirvana and Pearl Jam have also helped him understand the honour of being included in the prestigious club. Nirvana were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2014, and Pearl Jam -who include Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron in their ranks - joined Kurt Cobain's band in the institution in 2017. Chris Cornell inducted Seattle rock royalty Heart into the Rock Hall in 2013.



“Chris lived the experience and said the enthusiasm of the fans was eye-opening for him, and understanding how important that was - and Matt seconded it,” Thayil says. “In so many ways the fans got some kind of validation by having a band that was important to their heart and that they championed get (the honor). I know I felt that way about bands I believed in, whether the MC5 or the Ramones or Kiss. Chris explained that to me, and that kind of changed things. Plus I heard this from the Nirvana guys, the Pearl Jam guys, other friends and other bands. So it really changed my perspective.”

Thayil. Matt Cameron, bassist Ben Shepherd and original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto will be inducted into the Rock Hall on November 8, alongside The White Stripes, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, OutKast, Cyndi Lauper and Chubby Checker. The ceremony will be staged at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Exactly who might front Soundgarden at the ceremony is a question that Thayil, Shepherd and Cameron are now mulling over.

“It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally,” Thayil states. “There has to be a reverence for the missing brother and founder, and there also has to be reverence for the legacy -both for Chris’ work and Chris’ creativity, as well as the regard and reverence we have for ourselves collectively and for each other.”



Separately, Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky has shared her appreciation of Soundgarden's forthcoming induction on Instagram.



She posted: “Thank you @rockhall… And huge thanks to all the fans who voted who’s constant love and support keep his legacy alive. It’s always bittersweet but Chris would be so honored and it is well past due and beyond well deserved! On behalf of Chris and our family - thank you!! Loud love”

