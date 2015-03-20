Cornell completes 4th solo record

Chris Cornell has wrapped up recording of his fourth solo album.

The Soundgarden frontman posted a picture from the studio to his Facebook account, along with the caption: “Last day of recording solo album. Thanks Brendan, Tom and Kyle. We made the magic happen.”

Cornell’s last solo album was 2011’s Songbook. He has also been busy with Soundgarden, who last year released the compilation box set, Echo of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across the Path, which will soon be issued in a vinyl package.

Soundgarden are set to record a new record this year to follow 2012’s comeback album King Animal.