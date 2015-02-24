Soundgarden to record this year

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayill has revealed the band will start work on their seventh album in the coming weeks.

The follow-up to 2012 comeback King Animal is expected next year – although very little detail has been established.

Thayill tells the Sydney Morning Herald: “No studio has been chosen and no songs are written yet. We’ll spend a month or more working on it – it’s definitely going to happen.”

He adds that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the band reunite with producer Adam Kasper, who worked on King Animal with them.

Discussing their approach to songwriting, Thayill says: “Soundgarden has always written its own rules. We aren’t a meta-rock band that write rock songs about rock. We do our own thing – and that’s what works for us.

“We don’t write radio hits. You can’t dance to our songs. And that’s why we are Soundgarden.”

Soundgarden are taking part in this year’s Soundwave touring festival in Australia. Their last release was rarities collection Echo Of Miles in November.