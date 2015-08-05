Cornell keen on Audioslave reunion

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell says he’d like to take part in an Audioslave reunion.

He teamed up with Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk in 2001. They released three albums during their six-year run before the singer left the group in 2007.

Morello recently revealed he’d love to play with Cornell again following a 2014 performance by the duo at a benefit show in Seattle.

Cornell tells Total Guitar: “I think it would be great. We did a lot of songs, and with the benefit of not having done anything with those guys for so long, I can’t imagine what it would be. It would be a really amazing experience just to get back and work with the same guys again.

“We were certainly a prolific group of people; we wrote three whole albums in around five years. And these were albums that were raw and we had extra material. We just never seemed to have trouble ever trying to agree on what would come out of the songs.”

He adds: “They were great guys, and I really enjoyed the experience that I had with them, so yeah, I would always be open to doing something.”

Cornell will release his fourth solo album Higher Truth on September 18, while Morello is working on what he calls “a big solo rock record” following the launch of Firebrand Records.

Commerford’s Future User released their debut album Steroids Or Heroin earlier this year, and Wilk has toured with Smashing Pumpkins.