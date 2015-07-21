Morello wants Cornell reunion

Tom Morello says he would love to work with Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell again.

The pair were members of the 2001-2007 supergroup with Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk. The outfit released three albums during their six-year run – 2002’s self-titled debut, 2005’s Out Of Exile and 2006’s Revelations.

Beyond Audioslave, Morello and Cornell shared the stage at the 2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction as part of an all-star jam.

In 2014, they connected at Cornell’s 50th birthday party, a reunion which led to the pair performing together at a benefit show in Seattle…and now Morello says he would like to do more work with the Soundgarden frontman.

Morello tells Radio.com: “I love Chris and consider him a great friend. The Hall Of Fame jam was nice, but a little chaotic. Playing with him in Seattle, that was just fantastic.

“I love that guy. He’s one of the most talented vocalists in the history of vocalists. And to be able to play the songs that we wrote together, it was awesome and so much fun. I hope we do something like that again.”

Morello has wrapped up a couple of years of touring with Bruce Springsteen and is now working on what he calls “a big solo rock record.”

Last month, the guitarist launched Firebrand Records with Ryan Harvey of the Riot-Folk Collective. With a mission to “bring global revolutionary music to everyone who wants to hear it,” the label’s first release is a track by Baltimore rapper Son Of Nun.

Cornell releases fourth solo album Higher Truth on September 18.