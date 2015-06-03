Cornell's Higher Truth out on September 18

Chris Cornell’s next solo album will be released on September 18, he’s confirmed.

The Soundgarden frontman’s fourth solo effort, entitled Higher Truth, is out ahead of a solo acoustic tour of Australia and New Zealand.

And he’s confirmed he’ll take his solo acoustic show on the road in North America, starting in Los Angeles on September 20.

Cornell posted an update from the studio in March saying he’d completed recording the follow-up to 2011’s Songbook. Soundgarden are this year due to record their first material since 2012 comeback King Animal.

Tickets for the North American acoustic shows go on general sale on Friday (June 5).

CHRIS CORNELL NORTH AMERICAN SOLO TOUR 2015

Sep 20: Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA

Sep 21: Warner Grand Theatre San Pedro, CA

Sep 23: Granada Theater Santa Barbara, CA

Sep 24: Wells Fargo Center For The Arts Santa Rosa, CA

Sep 26: Paramount Theater Oakland, CA

Sep 27: Gallo Center For The Arts Modesto, CA

Sep 29: Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA

Sep 30: Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC

Oct 02: Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

Oct 03: Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts - Salina, KS

Oct 05: State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Oct 06: Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Oct 08: Lakewood Civic Auditorium Lakewood, OH

Oct 09: Massey Hall Toronto, ON

Oct 11: Buffalo Center For The Arts, NY

Oct 12: State Theatre New Brunswick, NJ

Oct 14: Strathmore Music Theatre N. Bethesda, MD

Oct 15: Merriam Theatre Philadelphia, PA

Oct 17: Kirby Center For The Performing Arts Wilkes Barre, PA

Oct 18: Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Oct 21: Shubert Theater Boston, MA

Oct 23: Grand Opera House Wilmington, DE

Oct 24: Strand Capitol Performing Arts Center, York, PA

Oct 26: Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA

Oct 27: Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Oct 29: The Knight Concert Hall Miami, FL

Oct 30: The Mahaffey Theater St Petersburg, FL

Nov 01: The Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

Nov 02: Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX