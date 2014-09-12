Cornell, Morello in charity reunion

Audioslave men Chris Cornell and Tom Morello will perform together at a benefit show later this month, they’ve revealed.

The supergroup enjoyed a six-year run starting in 2001 after being formed from the ashes of Soundgarden and Rage Against The Machine. It ended when singer Cornell announced his departure due to “personal conflicts as well as musical differences.” His colleagues returned to RATM later that year and Soundgarden got back together in 2010.

Doubt has remained over the state of relations between the pair, with guitarist Morello once saying he’d never officially been told about the split, and Cornell has criticised the way his ex-bandmates did business.

But that changed after Morello attended Cornell’s 50th birthday party last month along with bassist Tim Commerford.

The reunion takes place in Seattle on September 26 at a concert raising funds and awareness of the 15 Now campaign, which aims to raise the US minimum wage to $15 per hour, and has seen success in some parts of the nation.

Morello will headline the show in his Nightwatchman persona, and Cornell will appear as a guest during the acoustic set. Find out more.