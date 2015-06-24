Tom Morello working on 'big solo rock' record

Tom Morello says he’s working on a “big solo rock” album now his stint with Bruce Springsteen has ended.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist became part of The Boss’ touring band in 2013 after recording parts for Springsteen’s 2012 album Wrecking Ball. He later contributed to Springsteen’s 2014 record High Hopes.

Morello tells Lucas Gordon: “I just finished two years with Bruce Springsteen and it was awesome. Now I’m making a big, solo rock record. A big guitar record, I’m excited about it.”

On his work with The Boss, Morello adds: “It was a dream come true, he’s one of my favourite artists of all time. At 65-years-old, he’s playing three-and-a-half-hour long concerts. He’s the best he’s ever been. It’s a real honour to know him and play with him.”

Morello was also asked about the status of RATM and Audioslave. He says: “Those bands haven’t existed for a while. Nothing going on.”

This month he launched his new label Firebrand Records by streaming a track by Baltimore rapper Son Of Nun.