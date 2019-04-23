Corey Taylor teases new Slipknot mask in cryptic Instagram post

Earlier this year, Corey Taylor revealed that he was working with horror special effects guru Tom Savini on his new Slipknot mask.

He then followed that news by posting a series of images on Instagram, showing how work on the mask was progressing.

Now the vocalist has posted a cryptic picture online showing what appears to be his new mask with a caption that simply reads: “Soon.”

We’ve no idea when the full reveal will be, but with the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter arriving on August 9 and a bunch of tour dates lined up for this summer and beyond, we won’t have too much longer to wait until we see what Taylor and the rest of the band have been up to.

Speaking with Metal Hammer in November about the new album, Taylor said: “Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast. It’s fucking really good.

“It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.”

