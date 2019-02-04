Corey Taylor teases the making of his new Slipknot mask

Last week it was reported that Corey Taylor was working with horror special effects guru Tom Savini on his new Slipknot mask.

The vocalist teased the new creation just before Christmas and, speaking recently on the Let There Be Talk show, he said: "It’s really bare bones right now because it has to do with what I’m going to do underneath it as well.”

Now, he’s uploaded five new pictures showing how the mask is being created with the caption: “Since I can’t show you the mask yet... here’s what we go through to have them made. So killer working with Tom Savini, Jason Baker and Necro Disco. Good people.”

All will be revealed in the coming months when Slipknot release their as-yet-untitled sixth studio album.

Last month, Taylor checked in from the studio, while drummer Jay Weinberg posted a shot of his snare drum… which was covered in blood, saying: “In case you’re wondering what kind of album we’re making.”

Slipknot released the single All Out Life in October last year, with Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan previously telling Billboard that the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter “breaks down to good v evil, or in this sense, evil v good.”

He added: “It's about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world. This world is ugly and it's supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty.”

Slipknot will head out on a European tour this summer.